2 KEYS: The HolyLawofGod Requires Perfect Love&Obedience ALL THE TIME&Condemns ALL who disobey,&brings us to Christ to be justified by faithGal 3:24, where Christ SAVING Grace makes us righteousGal5.

The law and the gospel are two keys. The law is the key that shutteth up all men under condemnation, and the gospel is the key which opens the door and lets them out. (William Tyndale.)

((faith, love, works))

By faith are we never with out love and good works, yet is our saving imputed neither to love nor unto good works, but unto faith only. For love and works are under the law which requireth perfection, and the ground and fountain of the heart, and damneth all imperfections. Now is faith under the promises, which damn not: but give all grace, mercy and favour, and whatsoever is contained in the promises.

https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#quarto

They would have never guessed…it is written!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kq1XDedlzcQ

Isa 53:11

He shall see of the travail of his soul, and shall be satisfied: by his knowledge shall my righteous servant justify many; for he shall bear their iniquities.

Wherefore the law was our schoolmaster [to bring us] unto Christ, that we might be justified by faith. Gal 3:24

Jer 31

31, Behold, the days come, saith the LORD, that I will make a new covenant with the house of Israel, and with the house of Judah:

32, Not according to the covenant that I made with their fathers in the day that I took them by the hand to bring them out of the land of Egypt; which my covenant they brake, although I was an husband unto them, saith the LORD:

33, But this shall be the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel; After those days, saith the LORD, I will put my law in their inward parts, and write it in their hearts; and will be their God, and they shall be my people.

34, And they shall teach no more every man his neighbour, and every man his brother, saying, Know the LORD: for they shall all know me, from the least of them unto the greatest of them, saith the LORD: for I will forgive their iniquity, and I will remember their sin no more.

Heb 8

6, ¶ But now hath he obtained a more excellent ministry, by how much also he is the mediator of a better covenant,3 which was established upon better promises.

7, For if that first covenant had been faultless, then should no place have been sought for the second.

8, For finding fault with them, he saith, Behold, the days come, saith the Lord, when I will make a new covenant with the house of Israel and with the house of Judah:

9, Not according to the covenant that I made with their fathers in the day when I took them by the hand to lead them out of the land of Egypt; because they continued not in my covenant, and I regarded them not, saith the Lord.

10, For this is the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel after those days, saith the Lord; I will put my laws into their mind, and write them in their hearts:5 and I will be to them a God, and they shall be to me a people:

11, And they shall not teach every man his neighbour, and every man his brother, saying, Know the Lord: for all shall know me, from the least to the greatest.

12, For I will be merciful to their unrighteousness, and their sins and their iniquities will I remember no more.

13, In that he saith, A new covenant, he hath made the first old. Now that which decayeth and waxeth old is ready to vanish away.

Heb 12

22, But ye are come unto mount Sion, and unto the city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem, and to an innumerable company of angels,

23, To the general assembly and church of the firstborn, which are written in heaven, and to God the Judge of all, and to the spirits of just men made perfect,

24, And to Jesus the mediator of the new covenant,7 and to the blood of sprinkling, that speaketh better things than that of Abel.

25, See that ye refuse not him that speaketh. For if they escaped not who refused him that spake on earth, much more shall not we escape, if we turn away from him that speaketh from heaven:

26, Whose voice then shook the earth: but now he hath promised, saying, Yet once more I shake not the earth only, but also heaven.

27, And this word, Yet once more, signifieth the removing of those things that are shaken,8 as of things that are made, that those things which cannot be shaken may remain.

28, Wherefore we receiving a kingdom which cannot be moved, let us have grace, whereby we may serve God acceptably with reverence and godly fear:

29, For our God is a consuming fire.