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The David Knight Show (3November20 Full Show)
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23 views • November 03, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:00:08 Biden brags about crushing religious liberty — a “safe haven for hate”
— 00:04:17 Our LOCKDOWN election — a literal dumpster fire, as Wuhan parties and Trump plays the “Fire Fauci” game
— 00:26:51 Who are the “Magnificent Media 7” — given a monopoly of speech and the power to declare the winner of the election (Biden) w/o appeal
— 00:30:58 The LONG count begins; everything the Democrats have dreamed of to rig elections has been handed to them
— 00:46:02 How the Information Blitzkrieg, new power over speech, brought us the Lockdown Election
— 00:55:21 National Guard, boarded up cities and the elite fleeing in private jets
— 01:13:15 Over 1,000 in NYC march in support of Islamic hit squads for genocide in France
— 01:27:57 Free speech, free assembly ERADICATED in a Western country, Australia — this is what it looks like
— 01:37:26 Callers join — a Libertarian candidate, Trump skeptics & supporters, a perspective from Europe, Soros, CIA & electronic vote shaving
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:00:08 Biden brags about crushing religious liberty — a “safe haven for hate”
— 00:04:17 Our LOCKDOWN election — a literal dumpster fire, as Wuhan parties and Trump plays the “Fire Fauci” game
— 00:26:51 Who are the “Magnificent Media 7” — given a monopoly of speech and the power to declare the winner of the election (Biden) w/o appeal
— 00:30:58 The LONG count begins; everything the Democrats have dreamed of to rig elections has been handed to them
— 00:46:02 How the Information Blitzkrieg, new power over speech, brought us the Lockdown Election
— 00:55:21 National Guard, boarded up cities and the elite fleeing in private jets
— 01:13:15 Over 1,000 in NYC march in support of Islamic hit squads for genocide in France
— 01:27:57 Free speech, free assembly ERADICATED in a Western country, Australia — this is what it looks like
— 01:37:26 Callers join — a Libertarian candidate, Trump skeptics & supporters, a perspective from Europe, Soros, CIA & electronic vote shaving
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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