Croatian MEP, Mislav Kolakušić, to the EU parliament: The EU is using the "man-made global warming" hoax as an pretext to seize agricultural land from farmers, with the ultimate goal of creating deliberate food shortages.
Remember, starving and desperate people are a lot more likely to comply with tyranny, in exchange for enough calories to avoid death, than people with easy access to an abundance of food, even if the source of those calories is insects—or fake, lab-grown "meat".
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia
