Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Glenn LOSES IT after NYC Mayor blames TEXAS for illegal immigrant crisis
channel image
High Hopes
2762 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
125 views
Published Yesterday

Glenn Beck


Sep 9, 2023


New York City Mayor Eric Adams is furious that Texas Governor Greg Abbott (or, as Adams called him, a "madman down in Texas") keeps busing illegal immigrants to his sanctuary city. At a recent town hall, Mayor Adams even claimed that this influx of illegal immigrants will "destroy" New York City. But Glenn and Stu have a newsflash for the Mayor: His city has only received a FRACTION of the illegal immigrants that have flooded Texas cities. But good news! President Biden and the DHS are making it much easier for illegal immigrants to take American jobs! Glenn and Stu discuss this insanity and much more.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MR3jphG8R9U

Keywords
texasdhsnew yorkgovernorgreg abbottmayornycillegal immigrantcrisisglenn becksanctuary citynew york cityamerican jobsblamesstubusing migrantsdestroy the city

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket