© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 Report B 04. 25. 22.
Follow
0
Share
Report
210 views • April 25, 2022
Ep. 2759b - When Do Birds Sing? Panic, Another Piece On The Chess Board Has Been Moved Into Place
🔦 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here: 🔦
http://www.fighterflareflashlight.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF
The [DS] is panicking, Elon Musk just grabbed the bull horn and now the game has changed. The [DS] is ready to fight back, think communication blackout. [HRC] was trapped by Durham, another piece on the chess board has been moved into place. Elon Musk refers to a poem by Robert Frost and it references a storm. All will be revealed to the public.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
🔦 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here: 🔦
http://www.fighterflareflashlight.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF
The [DS] is panicking, Elon Musk just grabbed the bull horn and now the game has changed. The [DS] is ready to fight back, think communication blackout. [HRC] was trapped by Durham, another piece on the chess board has been moved into place. Elon Musk refers to a poem by Robert Frost and it references a storm. All will be revealed to the public.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.