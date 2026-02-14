BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
22,000 Missing Children – The Number They Couldn't Hide
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
1 day ago

John Michael Chambers presents a single, undeniable fact to those still asleep: 8 million children go missing every year—nearly 22,000 every day. The number comes not from conspiracy corners, but from a 2014 Irish Mirror headline. Official. Published. Hidden in plain sight.


For those who say, "If it were true, something would have been done," this report is a direct challenge. Something is being done. The hunters have become the hunted. The spiritual war against satanic pedophilia, global trafficking, and the murder of billions through forced injections is being fought by those who refused to look away.


This is not a warning. It is a roll call. When you finally wake up, we will be here for you.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

child trafficking hidden truth satanic ritual abuse spiritual war john michael chambers wake up call forced injections global pedophilia 8 million missing children information resistance
