A high-speed interceptor drone designed to ease the workload on air defense systems has been developed in Russia.

Adding:

Poland has threatened to arrest Vladimir Putin if his plane enters Polish airspace.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski made the statement in an interview with Radio Rodzina, as reported by Reuters.

“I cannot guarantee that an independent Polish court would not order the government to escort such a plane for the transfer of the suspect to The Hague. I think the Russian side understands this. Therefore, if the summit takes place—with the participation of the victim of aggression—I expect that the aircraft will take another route,” Sikorski said.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria has already declared its readiness to provide an air corridor for Putin’s flight to Budapest, where he is expected to meet with Donald Trump.

Adding:

A Slovak court has sentenced writer Juraj Cintula, 72, to 21 years in prison for shooting Prime Minister Robert Fico last May, Reuters reports.

The court found him guilty of terrorism, ruling that his intent was to obstruct the government’s work.

Cintula claimed he didn’t aim to kill Fico and deliberately avoided vital areas. Fico was seriously wounded while speaking to supporters after a cabinet meeting but survived following multiple surgeries.

Cintula said he acted out of opposition to government policy—specifically because he wanted Slovakia to resume military aid to Ukraine.