💥Geran strike destroyed 2 UKR Army helicopters - a Mi-24 and a Mi-8 - on a helicopter pad in Kirovograd Oblast

💥Russian Geran strike drones destroyed two Ukrainian Army helicopters — a Mi-24 and a Mi-8 — on a helicopter pad in Kirovograd Oblast.

Rare confirmed footage of the strike was published by Russian sources and later acknowledged by Ukrainian Defense Ministry adviser Sergey Beskrestnov (“Flash”). He claims the drones used automated target detection with manual guidance and were flown at very low altitude to evade radar. Beskrestnov also alleges this was the first observed use of Gerans potentially guided via Starlink.

Analysts from LOSTARMOUR identified the strike location as near Malaya Vyska, Kirovograd Oblast.