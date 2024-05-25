Airlines in Crisis: Vaccine Side-Effects. Mask Mandates. Layoffs. Lawsuits. - Kevin Stillwagon

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live









TO WATCH ALL FULL INTERVIEWS -

https://subsplash.com/flyoverconservatives/media/ms/+g6yhgjx









“Together our mission is to bring accountability and to prevent future illegal mandates set forth by President Biden and enforced by the airline industry. Not only are we defending the health, safety, and freedom of pilots, flight crew, and passengers, we are working to find solutions to help those who have been negatively affected over the last three years.” - US Freedom Flyers









Kevin Stillwagon

WEBSITE: www.usfreedomflyers.com









-------------------------------------------









𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com

► Prepper Beef - use promo code FLYOVER for 20% off - https://flyovermeat.com









Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/









-------------------------------------------









𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🆇 Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOConservatives

🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸 Instagram: http





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 8d3611565181d53c







