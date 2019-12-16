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Sie kamen, sahen, ignorierten - Femimis, Teil 3
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3 views • December 16, 2019
Rantig.
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https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sariadelaney/
https://www.patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
Acid Jazz
Author: Kevin MacLeod
Website - http://incompetech.com/
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Bass Vibes
Author: Kevin MacLeod
Website - http://incompetech.com/
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
V.I.P.N - Karma
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2KSfhAyiSYGBvaLbH_77zA
Uniq - Art of Silence
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV-OE1O2SpfSaneY5awNR0w
Artikel:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/11twO7FrfeHaJWLmS2ORopz4W3k5-ZpQiUYIXVQCHs88/edit?usp=sharing
Bilder:
https://www.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
https://unsplash.com
https://9gag.com
https://www.hytrust.com/blog/internet-of-tamagotchi/
http://americaoutloud.com/media-tech-mindset-impact-sex/
Merkels Reaktionszeiten: https://twitter.com/MiriamOzen/status/968810902580588544
Leon H. - am 23.01.2018 von einem Mitschüler in Lünen ermordet.
Weltkarte (Kriminalisierung - Homosexualität): http://www.queer.de/lupe.php?lupe_id=28851&pic=2
Mia Valentin - am 27.12.2017 in einem Drogeriemarkt in Kandel ermordet.
Maria Ladenburger - am 16.10.2016 in Freiburg im Breisgau ermordet.
Bewegte Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
https://videos.pexels.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sriv6ycPSUQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9P8U4amqNhA&index=279&list=PL_UUBmTF7Q6Y7fAIaGxBwaoNi6Nrf20Mf
https://www.videvo.net/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TrV4E0DU568
Ausschnitt aus dem Video "Stop Mîgrant Râpes": Real Feminists Storm #MeToo Event von Tommy Robinson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=re7kcheSvYY
____________
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sariadelaney/
https://www.patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
Acid Jazz
Author: Kevin MacLeod
Website - http://incompetech.com/
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Bass Vibes
Author: Kevin MacLeod
Website - http://incompetech.com/
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
V.I.P.N - Karma
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2KSfhAyiSYGBvaLbH_77zA
Uniq - Art of Silence
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV-OE1O2SpfSaneY5awNR0w
Artikel:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/11twO7FrfeHaJWLmS2ORopz4W3k5-ZpQiUYIXVQCHs88/edit?usp=sharing
Bilder:
https://www.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
https://unsplash.com
https://9gag.com
https://www.hytrust.com/blog/internet-of-tamagotchi/
http://americaoutloud.com/media-tech-mindset-impact-sex/
Merkels Reaktionszeiten: https://twitter.com/MiriamOzen/status/968810902580588544
Leon H. - am 23.01.2018 von einem Mitschüler in Lünen ermordet.
Weltkarte (Kriminalisierung - Homosexualität): http://www.queer.de/lupe.php?lupe_id=28851&pic=2
Mia Valentin - am 27.12.2017 in einem Drogeriemarkt in Kandel ermordet.
Maria Ladenburger - am 16.10.2016 in Freiburg im Breisgau ermordet.
Bewegte Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
https://videos.pexels.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sriv6ycPSUQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9P8U4amqNhA&index=279&list=PL_UUBmTF7Q6Y7fAIaGxBwaoNi6Nrf20Mf
https://www.videvo.net/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TrV4E0DU568
Ausschnitt aus dem Video "Stop Mîgrant Râpes": Real Feminists Storm #MeToo Event von Tommy Robinson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=re7kcheSvYY
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