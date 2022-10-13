[Mar 27, 2013] The Genesis Six Experiment and the PRE-Flood Return of the Nephilim (28.4K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

The ancient Hebrew texts tell us that 20 Archons led a total of 200 Watcher class angels to descend on Mt. Hermon in the days of Jared. They mated with women and produced a race of creatures known in the Bible as the Nephilim and in Greek mythology as the Titans. They killed eachother off in a massive civil war (known as the Clash of the Titans) within 500 years of their birth, which concluded 700 years before Noah's Flood. But still the Nephilim returned - both before and after the Flood. How did this happen?
