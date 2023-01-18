1/17/23: SF Rep_rations, ProF_sa, M_SK/Gates Molecule Printing, D_vos Rare Earths - You Are Free TV

1/17/23: Today, SF Reparations plan for $5M per person for black Americans in San Francisco who had family jailed in the war on drugs or who are descendants of slavery. Meanwhile, the Davos stooges say we must mine the world for rare earth minerals to save the world from Climate Change and Musk exposed for printing molecules on demand for mRNA shots.....

Disclaimer: Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. This video is for entertainment purposes only.

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!

Dr. Judy Mikovits platform to teach you how to rid your body of the bioweapon's harms:

https://www.therealdrjudy.com

San Francisco proposes $5M per person for Black Americans affected by drug arrests and ancestral slavery:

https://nypost.com/2023/01/16/sf-reparations-panel-proposes-5m-lump-sum-payment-to-eligible-residents/

Musk's Tesla's Mobile mRNA Molecule Printers made to order:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-tesla-idUSKBN243168

https://profusa.com/profusa-inc-awarded-7-5m-darpa-grant/

Davos today wants more money for Rare earths:

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2023/01/davos23-keeping-the-lights-on-amid-geopolitical-fractures/

You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!

YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters of the channel! You will receive an email with details, once you join through Ko-Fi below!

For ALL Viewers,10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV

To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV

https://franksocial.com/tabs/userprofile/YAFTV

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!! Pray for our Patriot Coalition in the House- The 3rd Party!- 2023! We Are Free!