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Record flooding hits East Coast of Australia.
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152 views • March 03, 2022
Record flooding hits the East Coast of Australia.
Could this have something to do with it?
https://youtu.be/GlPnT-iEakQ
Footage courtesy of The BBC, 7news and other unknown contributors.
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Could this have something to do with it?
https://youtu.be/GlPnT-iEakQ
Footage courtesy of The BBC, 7news and other unknown contributors.
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
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