The Trust Game: Episode 3 - "Separation, Conjunction, Fermentation..."

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What is torn asunder during the Civil War is soon rebuilt under powerful titans, while repeated panics drive hysterical populations into the arms of a new central bank. Full series available right now at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/trustgame/ ... Please help support us on Patreon, read our goals here: https://www.patreon.com/truthstreammedia
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