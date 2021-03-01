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SUNDAY - FEBRUARY 28, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://vimeo.com/event/706574
EP 2345-6PM Trump Delivers "State of The Union" In Epic Return At CPAC. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17042
Former President Trump is delivering his keynote address at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday -- a finale to the annual conference which sees Trump make his first major speech since leaving office. Trump is expected to attack President Biden on issues from immigration to Big Tech, while a source told Fox News that he will walk "right up to the line of announcing another campaign" in 2024.
SPECIAL GUEST: Luis Miguel is a writer whose journalistic endeavors shed light on the Deep State, the immigration crisis, and the enemies of freedom. Follow his exploits on Facebook, Twitter, Bitchute, and at luisantoniomiguel.com. He is a writer and contributor for The New American magazine. He is also a Republican leader and community activist. Luis is currently in the running for US Senate against Marco Rubio. https://twitter.com/luismiguelus?s=21 https://www.luismiguelforsenate.com/ https://www.facebook.com/LuisMiguelUS/
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