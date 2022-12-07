Quo Vadis





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for December 6, 2022.





Dear children, courage!





There is no victory without the cross.





My Jesus has overcome the world.





Trust ye in Him and all will end well for you.





Give ye the best of yourselves in the mission that the Lord has entrusted to you and ye will be rich in faith.





It is in this life, and not in another, that ye must witness that ye belong to Jesus.





Everything in this life passes away, but the Grace of God in you will be Eternal.





Ye are walking towards a painful future, but ye are not alone.





Whatever happens, remain ye in the truth.





When all seems lost, the Victory of God will come for the righteous. Onward!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen.





Stay ye in peace.





On Saturday. October 10, 1987, the Queen of Peace appeared, gave him a message, and asked the seer to write it down.





It is the first message to the public that Our Lady gave in Anguera.





The message follows here:





"I am the Queen of Peace and I want all my children be at my side to fight the great evil that could come to the world.





In order for this evil not to happen, you should pray and have faith.





My children, I desire the conversion of all as soon as possible.





The world is in great danger and to free you from this danger you need to pray, to convert and to believe in the Word of the Creator.





Praying you will find peace for the world.





My children, many of you go to Church, but do not go with a clean heart or go without faith.





Many go to show that they are Catholic.





That is a great error. You need to follow one path: the Truth.





There are some that have not learned to forgive, but you need to forgive your neighbor.





Enmity is the work of Satan, and he is happy when he can separate a brother from another.





That is the reason that I ask with all my burning Heart: convert, pray and learn to forgive your neighbor. "





In this manner, the apparitions of Our Lady Queen of Peace began two decades ago in that holy place.





"She never failed, " says the seer.





To this day, this extraordinary phenomena happens at that place without anyone knowing the date for it to end, not even Pedro Regis.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DuTixhDvQM8



