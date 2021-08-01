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The 2021 Shit Show Continues: Government Approved Propaganda Only
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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236 views • August 01, 2021
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Intro vid: LMFAO At Vaccine Culture (LMFAO - Shots , A Covid Song) - Renegade Investor https://youtu.be/Rw375o41S3fT9G2NyLYHNy59VAdQcXK8Gy1ExgwrCgtmQ

Biden, hypocrite in chief: https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1420195710750838792

After Staffer Gives Biden a Note Saying, "Sir, There's Something on Your Chin" - Biden Wipes His Chin, Then Eats It (VIDEO): https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/staffer-gives-biden-note-saying-sir-something-chin-biden-wipes-chin-eats-whatever-chin-video/

Biden accuses social media platforms of "killing people" with spread of COVID misinformation: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/biden-facebook-social-media-covid-19-killing-people/

Biden Gives Five Eyes Access To Everyone’s Social Media
https://www.activistpost.com/2021/07/biden-gives-five-eyes-what-it-always-wanted-access-to-everyones-social-media.html

Judicial Watch: New Documents Reveal CDC Coordinated with Facebook on COVID Messaging and Alleged “Misinformation”: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/judicial-watch-new-documents-reveal-cdc-coordinated-facebook-covid-messaging-alleged-misinformation/

MINDSPACE: Influencing behaviour through public policy: https://www.bi.team/publications/mindspace/

Breaking: Biden DOJ Declares COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Legal: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/breaking-biden-doj-declares-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-legal/

Brainwashed idiots: Joy Behar Claims Unvaccinated People Need To Be Hit With 'Threats' - Taking Away 'My Freedom Not To Get Sick': https://www.lifezette.com/2021/07/joy-behar-claims-unvaccinated-people-need-to-be-hit-with-threats-taking-away-my-freedom-not-to-get-sick/

Health experts say unvaccinated young adults are to blame for COVID spread: https://www.witn.com/2021/07/26/health-experts-say-unvaccinated-young-adults-are-blame-covid-spread/

CNN's Berman asks: 'If unvaccinated' not to blame for delta surge, 'who is?: https://thehill.com/homenews/media/565422-cnns-berman-asks-if-unvaccinated-not-to-blame-for-delta-surge-who-is

Republican governor says ‘time to start blaming unvaccinated’ for rise in cases: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jul/23/kay-ivey-republican-blame-unvaccinated-covid-cases

Shake Shack Founder to Require Proof of COVID Vaccination for BOTH Employees AND Customers – Owner Danny Meyer Says “It Will Make More People Want to Dine with Us” (VIDEO): https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/shake-shack-founder-require-proof-covid-vaccination-employees-customers-owner-danny-meyer-says-will-make-people-want-dine-us-video/

San Francisco Bars to Require Customers Show Proof of Vaccine or Negative Covid Test to Drink Indoors: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/san-francisco-bars-require-customers-show-proof-vaccine-negative-covid-test-drink-indoors/
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politicsvaxxcovid19
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