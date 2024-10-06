BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

REAL AMERICAN 🪖 HEROES EXIST
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
160 views • 7 months ago

On November 27, 2023, I posted this video here on X, and within 24 hours, I was ordered by my commanding officer to remove it, so I did. It had already been saved by thousands around the world, and it was too late for the military "leadership" to put the cat back into the bag. No legitimate explanation was ever given for why they wanted it removed.


By the end of the week, my computer access was taken away. It was never restored.


The commanding officer, in communications that did not involve me, said that she wouldn't restore it because I wasn't trustworthy.


CAPT Sharon House claimed I wasn't trustworthy but the DoD, the government, and every military leader who was given this information (including

@USNavyCNO

) and have chosen not to act should be trusted? These people want to hide these things from the public, and I am untrustworthy for trying to expose the data.


CAPT House, ADM Franchetti, what you and your cronies and overlords wanted was for me to be loyal to all of you by hiding this damning information from the world. In that case, you are correct, you can not trust me to do that.


My allegiance lies with the people, the nation, the Constitution, and, above all, God. Now, these are the only authorities fit to give me any order.


Enjoy my retirement!⚖️⏳😉


Source: https://x.com/ted_macie/status/1842629039682384115

Keywords
censorshipus navymulti pronged offensiveted maciereal american heroinformation sequestration
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy