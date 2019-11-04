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4Nov19 The Current War: Technocrats & Surveillance Infrastructure
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18 views • November 04, 2019
Desc: Topic index by timecode hour:min:sec
*00:02:20 Democrat amnesty for shoplifting, ruthless persecution of truth-tellers like Assange
*00:14:48 SHIELD Act will give govt power to censor journalists, Andy Ngo harassed at home by Antifa wearing masks of his face
*00:45:07 Reunion, 70 yrs later, of Greek woman who saved 6 family members from Nazis, while today, China is the Third Reich, more fascist than communist
*01:03:50 Google’s becomes government powers in Toronto Sidewalk Labs
*01:23:30 Eugenics, fascism, central planning —Technocracy is 100 yrs old, Elon Musk’s father was jailed for trying to implement it
*01:46:26 Slave Training — Gaggle (not Google) — total surveillance of students in school embedded in “free” email service
*00:02:20 Democrat amnesty for shoplifting, ruthless persecution of truth-tellers like Assange
*00:14:48 SHIELD Act will give govt power to censor journalists, Andy Ngo harassed at home by Antifa wearing masks of his face
*00:45:07 Reunion, 70 yrs later, of Greek woman who saved 6 family members from Nazis, while today, China is the Third Reich, more fascist than communist
*01:03:50 Google’s becomes government powers in Toronto Sidewalk Labs
*01:23:30 Eugenics, fascism, central planning —Technocracy is 100 yrs old, Elon Musk’s father was jailed for trying to implement it
*01:46:26 Slave Training — Gaggle (not Google) — total surveillance of students in school embedded in “free” email service
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