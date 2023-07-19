♀️🌟 Transformative Journey Of Dynamic Meditations With Osho! 🌌✨

🎾Discover the transformative world of Osho's dynamic meditations, created by the 20th-century mystic himself with Shai Tubali .
Osho recognized that individuals in the Western world often struggled with restlessness and tension, making it challenging to dive directly into traditional closed-eye meditation practices.🌈✨
In these dynamic meditations, you embark on a unique path. Dance, shake your body, laugh, or even cry intensely, guiding yourself towards a state of effortless silence and witnessing.
This process allows you to detach your awareness from your physical form, observing yourself from an external perspective. 🌬️👁️
To explore the profound effects of dynamic meditations and experience the freedom of effortless witnessing, join us on this enlightening journey. 🕊️💫
