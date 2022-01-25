Become Smarter Than Your Doctor In 27 Minutes - A Lecture by Dr. Amandha Vollmer 72777

LEARN! LEARN! LEARN! Or remain DUPED and possibly die from it. I mean yeah, we're all gonna die, but it doesn't necessarily need to be because we intentionally poisoned ourselves after believing idiots.



You'll want to see this video out.



What is PLEOMORPHISM in a Nutshell, and how knowing this makes you vastly smarter than your doctor who only wants to turn you into a Big Pharma Junkie who keeps coming back for another "fix".



So-called "germs" or "viruses" are not our enemy - the little particles we see in our bodies did not come from outside the body but as designed by God, were fashioned from INSIDE our bodies to help heal us.



So trying to kill the things that are being called "germs" and "viruses" in our bodies because we believe they are causing disease is like going to the scene of a fire and killing off the firemen because we think they caused the fire based on their presence at the scene...



IF HOUSE FIRES WERE HANDLED THE WAY HUMAN DISEASE IS HANDLED:



The presence of Fire(toxins we consume) on houses is damaging to the Houses(Cells)

- When a fire is detected, then a special part of the community is notified of the location of the fire,

- Then very special members of this community called Firemen(Bacteria/Germs...) who are trained(aka designed) to use special tools, then collect these tools and mobilize to the scene of the fire(toxic cells).

- When they show up on the scene of the fire, they surround it in an attempt to contain the fire so that it doesn't spread to other parts of the community(this surrounding can be viewed from a helicopter(microscope))

- In the process of putting out the fire(removing the toxins), the House(cell) gets wet(has symptoms) because water(exosomes, somatids...) is one of the tools they use; some of the House may be partially damaged by the fire and wetness but once the fire is out(toxins removed), much of it can possibly be salvaged when it dries out(heals).

- During this process, some other members of the community calling themselves "Doctors" and "Scientists", who are not trained to be firemen but do have degrees in Dunning-Kruger Effect; when they see that not only have these firemen spontaneously and magically showed-up from nowhere and created the fire(believing really dumb things like this is an unfortunate side effect of the Dunning-Kruger Effect), AND they see the firemen are now also making everything wet and creating more smoke with the water.(the symptoms of putting out the fire)

- Then these doctors and scientists show up with military grade weapons(vaccines), thus shooting and blowing-up the firemen, the house and the water, because they don't like that the firemen are making the stuff wet and smokey(aka they don't like the symptoms of the fire being put out...)

- So, not only are all the firemen(bacteria/germs) now dead, but the House(cells) now has bullet holes(new toxins introduced by vaccines) and parts blown-off beyond repair, AND, it's still on fire(still toxic), and is now is free to continue to invade other parts of the community completely unhindered by any more firemen...



Thank You "Doctors" and "Scientists", you geniuses just destroyed our community and you sent us a bill for doing it. Not only that, you want to make that the mandatory official procedure by which all future fires are dealt with, whether the owner of the house wants you to or not...



Read that all again until you get it please.



72777