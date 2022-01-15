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And We Know 01. 15. 22.
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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70 views • January 15, 2022
1.15.22: REAL LEADERS stepping up, Indictments, POWERFUL VID exposure, Hold the LINE! PRAY!

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https://tinyurl.com/2p85f546

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
 *Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/

Music
New Land
Song by Ian Post
https://artlist.io/song/3201/new-land?search=choir

https://bit.ly/3ljqblO
^^^Click here to watch Capitol Punishment the MOVIE^^^

Billboards - t.me/Banners4Freedom
Banners for Freedom - http://banners4freedom.com/

How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share

https://skippydeedoodah.com/
Skippy Dee Doo Dah March 19 2022. 3p-6p

Jim Carrey knows what’s coming?
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/2820

Sheep mask
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/2823

Healthcare professional shares information on the declining health of patients who had the vaccine.
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/2825

Elon Musk told us the truth
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/25151

Fauci confronted about Veritas
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/25152

CNN questioning Pandemic
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/25180

Covid falling apart
https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/18072

How many die from covid
https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/18073

Peter describes making virus
https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/18138

With covid or because of covid poster
https://t.me/JustDudeChannel

Chistian Terhes EU
https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/18192

Francesca EU
https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/18194

The Mentally unstable Christian
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/25218

AZ is biblical
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/42367

Donations can be sent via the following:

*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5

*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126) 
Temecula, CA 92591 

*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/

Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16

Connect with us in the following ways:

*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow

Backup VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b

*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow

*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow

Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg

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