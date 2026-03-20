KFAB Still Got Racist Chris Baker on the Air — And the Whole Station Screamin’ Racism in My Ear!

A report on on racism at KFAB radio in Omaha, Nebraska, highlighting the rehiring of a former host following a controversial tweet, amid calls for increased black representation and equity in media amid ongoing diversity concerns.

View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/kfab-still-got-racist-chris-baker

#KFAB #NebraskaRacism #ChrisBaker #BlackRepresentation #OmahaMedia