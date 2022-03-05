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The American Trucker Convoy arrives Saturday & Deep State Politicians want Putin Assassinated
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100 views • March 05, 2022
This weekend could be very interesting. The American trucker convoy arrives Saturday to its destination in Washington D.C. Patriots across the United States came out in full support as they waved flags with support on bridges and also along the side of the highway. We also discuss how deep state politicians want Putin assassinated. Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina and Fox News host Sean Hannity both suggest that someone should take out the Russian President to end the conflict in Ukraine. The question is why? Furthermore do they have some sort of financial interest in the corrupt country of Ukraine or something else to lose? We talk about those important stories and more in this latest episode.
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Credits:
Melinda Gates Speaks Out About Bill's Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein
https://rumble.com/vwgoes-melinda-gates-speaks-out-about-bills-relationship-with-jeffrey-epstein.html
Interview with Justice Michael Gableman and Attorney Erick Kaardal
https://rumble.com/vwe0pf-interview-with-justice-michael-gableman-and-attorney-erick-kaardal.html
Lindsey Graham Calls for the Assassination of Vladimir Putin on Live TV
https://rumble.com/vwfs7w-lindsey-graham-calls-for-the-assassination-of-vladimir-putin-on-live-tv.html
Internet Video Appears to Show Ukrainians Taking Russian Tank on Joy Ride
https://rumble.com/vwd8aq-internet-video-appears-to-show-ukrainians-taking-russian-tank-on-joy-ride.html
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https://t.me/palbulletin
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:
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Credits:
Melinda Gates Speaks Out About Bill's Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein
https://rumble.com/vwgoes-melinda-gates-speaks-out-about-bills-relationship-with-jeffrey-epstein.html
Interview with Justice Michael Gableman and Attorney Erick Kaardal
https://rumble.com/vwe0pf-interview-with-justice-michael-gableman-and-attorney-erick-kaardal.html
Lindsey Graham Calls for the Assassination of Vladimir Putin on Live TV
https://rumble.com/vwfs7w-lindsey-graham-calls-for-the-assassination-of-vladimir-putin-on-live-tv.html
Internet Video Appears to Show Ukrainians Taking Russian Tank on Joy Ride
https://rumble.com/vwd8aq-internet-video-appears-to-show-ukrainians-taking-russian-tank-on-joy-ride.html
Tommy Robinson News
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
TruckersForFreedom
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Chief Nerd
https://t.me/chiefnerd
Disclose.tv
https://t.me/disclosetv
The Vigilant Fox
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The Trumpist
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Gateway Pundit
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TheStormHasArrived17
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X22 Report Official
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Midnight Rider Channel
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Pepe Lives Matter
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Breaking911
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intheMatrixxx
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