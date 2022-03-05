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The American Trucker Convoy arrives Saturday & Deep State Politicians want Putin Assassinated
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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100 views • March 05, 2022
This weekend could be very interesting. The American trucker convoy arrives Saturday to its destination in Washington D.C. Patriots across the United States came out in full support as they waved flags with support on bridges and also along the side of the highway. We also discuss how deep state politicians want Putin assassinated. Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina and Fox News host Sean Hannity both suggest that someone should take out the Russian President to end the conflict in Ukraine. The question is why? Furthermore do they have some sort of financial interest in the corrupt country of Ukraine or something else to lose? We talk about those important stories and more in this latest episode.

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Melinda Gates Speaks Out About Bill's Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein
https://rumble.com/vwgoes-melinda-gates-speaks-out-about-bills-relationship-with-jeffrey-epstein.html

Interview with Justice Michael Gableman and Attorney Erick Kaardal
https://rumble.com/vwe0pf-interview-with-justice-michael-gableman-and-attorney-erick-kaardal.html

Lindsey Graham Calls for the Assassination of Vladimir Putin on Live TV
https://rumble.com/vwfs7w-lindsey-graham-calls-for-the-assassination-of-vladimir-putin-on-live-tv.html

Internet Video Appears to Show Ukrainians Taking Russian Tank on Joy Ride
https://rumble.com/vwd8aq-internet-video-appears-to-show-ukrainians-taking-russian-tank-on-joy-ride.html

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Keywords
newspoliticsprotestrussiabidenputinrepublicanukraineconvoytruckersassassinatelindsey-grahamworld-war-3
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