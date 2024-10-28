BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pharmaceutical Drugs – Be Intentional and Informed with your Medications
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
109 followers
55 views • 6 months ago

Pharmaceutical drugs are toxins! That’s why in medical school, toxicology (the study of toxins) is a primary topic in pharmacology.

Adverse effects are common and many drug interactions have not been studied and can cause serious problems. Not to mention that nutrient depletion can occur.

Join Dr. Hotze today as he challenges the conventional medical system’s reliance on these substances and urges patients to be more intentional and educated about the medications they are taking. Learn about his alternative approach to health that emphasizes nutrition, natural hormones, exercise, and addressing allergies. By focusing on lifestyle changes and natural treatments, individuals can avoid the adverse effects of pharmaceutical drugs and achieve lasting wellness.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

