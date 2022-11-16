Quo Vadis





Nov 16, 2022





In this video we share Saint Gertrude the Great and the Souls in Purgatory.





Saint Gertrude the Great, was born on January 6, 1256 in Germany.





She eventually chose to follow the Lord by pursuing a vocation as a Benedictine Nun.





Her deep relationship with the Lord in prayer led to her being hailed as a mystic.





She was also regarded as a great theologian.





In 1281, 25-year-old Gertrude experienced her first series of visions that would continue until the day she passed away.





Her visions altered her life and she saw this moment as her new birth.





Her priorities turned away from secular teachings and focuses more on studying Scripture and theology.





Her life became full with this awakening and she was an enthusiastic student, writing for the spiritual benefit of others.





Gertrude once had a vision on the feast of John the Evangelist, described in Gertrude's writings.





As she rested her head near Jesus' wound on his side, she could hear the beating of his heart.





She asked Saint John if he, too, felt the beating of Jesus' Divine Heart on the night of the Last Supper.





He told her he was saving this revelation for a time when the world needed it to rekindle its love.





She went on to become one of the great mystics of the 13th century.





Saint Gertrude the Great is perhaps best known for her prayer for the souls in purgatory, found on many a Mass Card in any number of funeral homes, which bears repeating here, especially since Saint Gertrude’s feast day (November 16) falls within the month when we pray for our beloved dead:





Eternal Father, I offer You the Most Precious Blood of Thy Divine Son, Jesus Christ, in union with the Masses said throughout the world today, for all the Holy Souls in purgatory, for sinners everywhere, those in the Universal Church, in my home, and in my family.





One thing about this prayer has always struck me as a bit curious: the adjective “Holy” when referring to the Souls in purgatory.





Saint Gertrude; who is one of the few saints with the title “The Great”, was certainly a woman ahead of her time.





Her visions and devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus predated Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque’s more popular and widespread diffusion in France by more than 300 years.





Her concept of the souls in purgatory as holy souls, souls being sanctified, points to a woman whose insight on mystical spirituality is relevant to us even today.





Here is an example of her mystical writing:





On Wednesday, at the elevation of the Host, she besought our Lord for the souls of the faithful in purgatory, that He would free them from their pains by virtue of His admirable Ascension; and she beheld our Lord descending into purgatory with a golden rod in His Hand, which had as many hooks as there had been prayers for their souls; by these he appeared to draw them into a place of repose.





She understood by this that whenever any one prays generally from a motive of charity for the souls in purgatory, the greater part of those who during their lives have exercised themselves in works of charity, are released.





