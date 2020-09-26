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Alex Collier Interview (1994) WAR OF THE WORLDS
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343 views • September 26, 2020
THE HISTORY OF THE DRACO & REPTILIANS AND RESCUE OF THE CHILDREN
This info about the war of worlds and why some humans are attacking, eating, using and abusing their own kind is illuminated by Alex Collier and the Andromedans… This is an easy to understand explanation of the real roots of why the CHILDREN are in danger and why the rescue goes back eons…This is not the first time such an effort was needed…Special thanks to JFK jr and Trump and Qanon for their brave work!
see the video with PROJECT CAMELOT 2009
https://www.brighteon.com/63a23be8-0568-4d88-9084-09e0351e94f2
This info about the war of worlds and why some humans are attacking, eating, using and abusing their own kind is illuminated by Alex Collier and the Andromedans… This is an easy to understand explanation of the real roots of why the CHILDREN are in danger and why the rescue goes back eons…This is not the first time such an effort was needed…Special thanks to JFK jr and Trump and Qanon for their brave work!
see the video with PROJECT CAMELOT 2009
https://www.brighteon.com/63a23be8-0568-4d88-9084-09e0351e94f2
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