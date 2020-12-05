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05/12/20 #UltimateSolution: Dr FU's Nano Canon Dust, Li_ber, MRNA #WeDoNotConsent
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116 views • May 13, 2020
#UltimateSolution: Dr FU's Nano Canon Dust, Li_ber, MRNA #WeDoNotConsent
13,146 views
•May 12, 2020
1.8K
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You Are Free TV
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5/12: Whistleblower exposes Fauci involvement with nano-tech from Harvard that combines with gain-of-function virus research to infect through aerial assault. Meanwhile, our criminal Senate provides fake testimony spewing lies about the need for surveillance and "check-points"- military speak intended to entrain American minds to a "war" on a hidden enemy...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/peti...
https://aim4truth.org/2020/05/11/whis...
https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijac...
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/harvar...
Please watch Amazing Polly's two videos on the Global Health Mafia:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Z5VY...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0teiU...
Ursula Van Der Leyen: N_zi Internacional:
https://www.brighteon.com/f69917b3-63...
The Corbett report (subscribe!!) laying out The Cabal depopulation Gates plan:
https://www.corbettreport.com/gates/
Greer discusses Unacknowledged Special Access Projects:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5ebb269...
https://www.theguardian.com/commentis...
Global Preparedness Monitoring Board:
https://apps.who.int/gpmb/
https://www.stltoday.com/news/three-c...
Mobile units go out to vaccinate children and then... Kawasaki "disease"
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/23/he...
https://dodcio.defense.gov/About-DoD-...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
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WE ARE FREE!!
13,146 views
•May 12, 2020
1.8K
25
Share
Save
You Are Free TV
87.7K subscribers
5/12: Whistleblower exposes Fauci involvement with nano-tech from Harvard that combines with gain-of-function virus research to infect through aerial assault. Meanwhile, our criminal Senate provides fake testimony spewing lies about the need for surveillance and "check-points"- military speak intended to entrain American minds to a "war" on a hidden enemy...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/peti...
https://aim4truth.org/2020/05/11/whis...
https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijac...
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/harvar...
Please watch Amazing Polly's two videos on the Global Health Mafia:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Z5VY...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0teiU...
Ursula Van Der Leyen: N_zi Internacional:
https://www.brighteon.com/f69917b3-63...
The Corbett report (subscribe!!) laying out The Cabal depopulation Gates plan:
https://www.corbettreport.com/gates/
Greer discusses Unacknowledged Special Access Projects:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5ebb269...
https://www.theguardian.com/commentis...
Global Preparedness Monitoring Board:
https://apps.who.int/gpmb/
https://www.stltoday.com/news/three-c...
Mobile units go out to vaccinate children and then... Kawasaki "disease"
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/23/he...
https://dodcio.defense.gov/About-DoD-...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the correct link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
- hit the friends tab, friends!
WE ARE FREE!!
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