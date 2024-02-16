When Jesus Met LGBTQ+

Many people believe Israel’s Jesus Christ never spoke on the subject of homosexuality or gay marriage. In this video, Scott Stephens specifically examines the New Testament Scriptures and shows several recorded gospel accounts of Jesus publicly encountering people who would clearly be identified today as LGBTQ+. Scott also discusses both Old and New Testament Scriptures regarding the history of sex and gender and their roles and effects on culture and society and compares them with that happening throughout the world today. In addition, he also provides analysis on the origin of the Nephilim and demons, and their parallels with the pantheon of gods worshiped in the popular mythologies of the ancient Greeks, Romans, Indians, Babylonians, Egyptians, Sumerians, Persians…

Understanding is the key to bearing fruit that remains.—Matthew 13:23