Create New Account
RT News October 5, 2023 1PM GMT
channel image
thedeadgene
1416 Subscribers
55 views
Published 13 hours ago

October 5, 2023

rt.com


I'm in the process of moving from Texas to Arizona (about 1200 miles) so I will post when possible, if possible. Should be settled in in about a week or so. Thank you for your patience, sorry for the inconvenience.


                                                     thedeadgene

Keywords
russiawarukrainert

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket