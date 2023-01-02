236 - The Internet of Bodies - IoB - People Emitting Mac Addresses

This is a very interesting episode but I believe essential to understand in order to defeat it. Many humans are already "chipped" if you will and we can now prove it. They have MAC addresses (Media Access Control) numbers. These numbers are for devices that connect to the internet. Yes humans are emitting these numbers. They plan to put humans into their AI network / Control Grid. Learn how it works and how to get out!
#236 - The Internet of Bodies - IoB - People With Mac Addresses
Listen and download all the broadcasts! Make sure to share this one!: https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.libsyn.com
Get on my email list at https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com
See and Try for yourself @ https://rumble.com/vyid8f-bluetooth-challenge-very-creepy.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.