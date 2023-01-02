236 - The Internet of Bodies - IoB - People Emitting Mac Addresses

This is a very interesting episode but I believe essential to understand in order to defeat it. Many humans are already "chipped" if you will and we can now prove it. They have MAC addresses (Media Access Control) numbers. These numbers are for devices that connect to the internet. Yes humans are emitting these numbers. They plan to put humans into their AI network / Control Grid. Learn how it works and how to get out!

#236 - The Internet of Bodies - IoB - People With Mac Addresses

