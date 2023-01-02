Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
#236 - The Internet of Bodies - IoB - People Emitting Mac Addresses
52 views
channel image
Kingdom Awake with Cory Gray
Published Yesterday |

This is a very interesting episode but I believe essential to understand in order to defeat it. Many humans are already "chipped" if you will and we can now prove it. They have MAC addresses (Media Access Control) numbers. These numbers are for devices that connect to the internet. Yes humans are emitting these numbers. They plan to put humans into their AI network / Control Grid. Learn how it works and how to get out!

#236 - The Internet of Bodies - IoB - People With Mac Addresses

Listen and download all the broadcasts! Make sure to share this one!: https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.libsyn.com

Get on my email list at https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com

See and Try for yourself @ https://rumble.com/vyid8f-bluetooth-challenge-very-creepy.html

Keywords
nwonew world ordernanotechnologytechnocracyworld economic foruminternet of thingsinternet of bodies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket