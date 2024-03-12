Will The Real Lembit Opik Please Stand Up!

Visit: https://thefrontline.store

In a full and utterly frank interview Lembit Opik discusses his extraordinary life from parliament to personal. In a fascinating discussion we find the REAL Lembit Opik, his passions, his politics and his relationships in a unique insight to his life. His views on today's current troubles and what happened to the Liberal party, and of course, Sian Lloyd and his Cheeky Girl. This is an unmissable interview.