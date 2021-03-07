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THERESA MAY'S BETRAYAL
Stefan Molyneux
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On an official visit to Africa, United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May met with South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa and proclaimed her support for the theft of land from white farmers without compensation. With ever increasing censorship in the United Kingdom and the utter failure to implement Brexit - what on earth is Theresa May thinking?

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy