Trump's Triumphs #54: Warming Up to Trump & Catching A Star...

Many people who are now MAGA Like Me did not like Trump for most of His public history. I took a new look at Him after I saw Him move the embassy to Jerusalem. After that, He became the Greatest Jewish President in History and the Greatest president overall in all of our history, sans The Warpspeed Debacle.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.