Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trump's Triumphs #54: Warming Up to Trump & Catching A Star...
1 view
channel image
Golgotha's144,000
Published 2 months ago |

    Many people who are now MAGA Like Me did not like Trump for most of His public history. I took a new look at Him after I saw Him move the embassy to Jerusalem. After that, He became the Greatest Jewish President in History and the Greatest president overall in all of our history, sans The Warpspeed Debacle.

Keywords
bidenmaga2024donald j trumpelection fraudisrael embacy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket