Trump's Triumphs #54: Warming Up to Trump & Catching A Star...

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Many people who are now MAGA Like Me did not like Trump for most of His public history. I took a new look at Him after I saw Him move the embassy to Jerusalem. After that, He became the Greatest Jewish President in History and the Greatest president overall in all of our history, sans The Warpspeed Debacle.