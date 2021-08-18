(MUST WATCH) Jeremy Lee - 2nd April 1991 Talking About His Discoveries Of New World Order Plans For Australia

Detailed account of what Jeremy Lee discovered about what the government at the time had in mind for Australia, with the roll out of the New World Order agenda, incredible!!! Plans were made and foundations formed many years ago that the Australian people had no idea about, including how some of our major industries such as Agriculture and Manufacturing would over time be dismantled, and the reliance on off-shore resources would be developed.



Buzzand_NZ: Back in 1971 what is now referred to as the New World Order was call the New International Economic Order aka NIEO. At this time a plan was underway in New Zealand to dismantle New Zealand's manufacturing base as it was called "uneconomic". Since this time to the present New Zealand's manufacturing base has been dismantled and along with the jobs and the wealth it produced been transferred overseas to China and other Asia countries. At this time it was also planned to impede the growth of New Zealanders standard of living to enable our Asian friends to catch up. Is it any wonder that in 2021 I would have to do 100 plus hours a week to have the same standard of living I had in 1971 doing a forty hour a week? I tried to warn people but I was laughed at and ridiculed. Well folks the chickens have come home to roost, what was planned and implemented by our corrupt politicians has brought poverty to many in New Zealand. It is not over yet, the farmers are next to have their throats cut.



The criminals in control look upon us as surfs, it is about time that the surfs revolted; otherwise it will be too late.