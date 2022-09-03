DR. JOSEPH LADAPO, FLORIDA SURGEON GENERAL Pandemic Politics & America’s Spin Doctors

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Del BigTree at the HighWire
September 2, 2022
Del travels to the Sunshine State to sit down with Florida Surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo, MD, PhD, for an interview with one of the most influential, inspirational, and scrutinized doctors in the world.
#SunshineState #TranscendFear #RonDesantis #NoMandates #SpinDoctors #Trump #Fauci #Birx #PandemicPolitics
POSTED: September 1, 2022
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1iejq7-dr.-joseph-ladapo-florida-surgeon-general-pandemic-politics-and-americas-sp.html