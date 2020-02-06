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Jeff J. Brown: Asia Will Replace American Dominance by 2030
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20 views • February 06, 2020
Author and analyst Jeff J. Brown of China Rising Radio Sinoland explains the decline of American dominance and its replacement circa 2030 by Asia (namely China).
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