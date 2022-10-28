【 G -Times NEWS】Hu Jintao Imprisoned in Beijing, His Entire Family and Staff Arrested

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https://gnews.org/articles/493122
Summary：On October 23rd in a live broadcast, Miles Guo revealed that after Hu Jintao was forcibly taken away from the 20th National Congress, he was placed under house arrest at the Jingxi Hotel and later transferred to Badachu and then back to Jingxi Hotel