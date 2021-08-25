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Vaccine Police on Veronica‘s Bridge in Chicago MustangMedic on location
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879 views • August 25, 2021
Sadly Veronica has now passed away from Covid.
The truth and nothing but the truth, so help me God.
This is one of the last accounts we have not been silenced on. Please support MustangMedic staying in DC to report the truth.
Our mission is to report the truth, not the narrative. All official links below:
https://www.officialmustangmedic.com
MustangMedic Tenets
1. Science has proven one man & one woman started 7.5 billion of us… we are all related.
2. Listen to each other.
3. To be able to respectfully disagree.
4. Love one another (lift someone up)
Your support is greatly appreciated. It keeps us in DC.
Support the cause to report the truth.
Cash App
👊🤠🇺🇸
The truth and nothing but the truth, so help me God.
This is one of the last accounts we have not been silenced on. Please support MustangMedic staying in DC to report the truth.
Our mission is to report the truth, not the narrative. All official links below:
https://www.officialmustangmedic.com
MustangMedic Tenets
1. Science has proven one man & one woman started 7.5 billion of us… we are all related.
2. Listen to each other.
3. To be able to respectfully disagree.
4. Love one another (lift someone up)
Your support is greatly appreciated. It keeps us in DC.
Support the cause to report the truth.
Cash App
👊🤠🇺🇸
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