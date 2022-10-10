Episode 188: 11% of the WHO (World Health Organizations) Essential Medicine Comes From Plants

The top 9 herbs used for treating Dis-ease. Which medications are created from plants and the research that supports their use.

01:56 What is Ivermectin and how has it been used?

03:26 Antibacterial or Anti Parasitical actually have Antiviral properties to them.

05:49 The history of plant medicine has been available to us for 1000s of years.

07:13 A plant comes with different chemical compounds, when you manipulate it and remove one active compound, it’s no longer intact, and we can have more side effects.

08:57 Several other recent plant-derived chemicals or compounds have undergone development and have been marketed as drugs.

10:56 Few examples of drugs that have been created by nature over the last several decades.

13:08 Having an understanding of which plant to use is vital to the treatment of disease and accessing really high-quality plants and good manufacture and storage is critical.

17:46 Echinacea – What it treats and how to find a good quality of it.

20:54 Ginseng and its several varieties.

23:20 Ginkgo Biloba has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for 1000s of years and remains a top-selling herbal supplement today.

25:23 Elderberry & St. John’s Wort – What it treats and its safety uses.

27:53 Turmeric, Ginger, Valerian & Chamomile – What it treats and its safety uses.

