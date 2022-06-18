Ukraine Update June 18, 2022

SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.

- Captured US mercenaries statement

- Russian Defense Ministry monitors and records mercenaries.

- 6,956 mercenaries have arrived in Ukraine. 1,956 have already been eliminated and 1,779 have left.

- A total of more than 550 Ukrainian soldiers Killed June 17th.

- The shelling of the Kievsky district continues in Donetsk.

- "O" group help the residents of the DPR to restore the church of St. Nicholas.