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SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.
- Captured US mercenaries statement
- Russian Defense Ministry monitors and records mercenaries.
- 6,956 mercenaries have arrived in Ukraine. 1,956 have already been eliminated and 1,779 have left.
- A total of more than 550 Ukrainian soldiers Killed June 17th.
- The shelling of the Kievsky district continues in Donetsk.
- "O" group help the residents of the DPR to restore the church of St. Nicholas.