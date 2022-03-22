It's A Tran's Tran's World

The progressive trans cancel culture is gradually eliminating the biologically natural female sex. 2022 is becoming the year when transgenders fully inserted themselves into the status quo to achieve the Saul Alinsky judo move on equality. Aside from us now having to accept any naturally born female that comes in second or possibly third place as the actual winner in women's sports. USA Today awarded transgender Assistant HHS Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine woman of the year. Regardless of the fact that Levine didn't even deserve it after evacuating Levine's Mother from a nursing home facility while supporting the decision to allow covid positive patients to return to elder home facilities. A decision that caused a massive outbreak and deaths.To normalize the path to female domination. Last year Miss Nevada became the first transgender to compete for the Miss USA pageant. While Jeopardy welcomed its first trans contestant into the tournament of champions.Also paving the way were the Marxist radicals behind the BLM movement openly calling for the end to the family. The family being the root of our young Republic. A movement supported by a corporotocracy infiltrated by Marxist slogans and symbolism. The Marxists are daily using the techniques of Saul Alinsky to press ever forward to obliterate the American Dream. In particular utilizing Alinsky's major tactics to maintain a constant pressure upon the opposition by using the constructive alternative of transgenderism as the price for a successful attack. This isn't about equality anymore. When the corporations have auctioned off the natural rights and achievements of women in order to support the agenda of the Marxist political establishment. We are clearly at war from within with a foreign enemy.Bowne Report