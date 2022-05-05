© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greek 1973 electric car
Follow
0
Share
Report
152 views • May 05, 2022
The electric car produced in Greece decades before Elon Musk’s Tesla.
An electric car that was built on Greece’s island of Syros in 1973 was one of the world’s first mass-produced electric cars.
Decades before Elon Musk’s Tesla, the Enfield 8000, built at Neorio, Syros island, was the brainchild of the UK-based Greek millionaire Giannis Goulandris. Goulandris had a business called Enfield Automotive which was based on the Isle of Wight.
He pioneered the design of the electric car way back in the 1960s when the United Kingdom Electricity Council invited people in a competitive way to build an electric car. The Enfield 8000 was born from that idea. The electric car was initially produced in the UK. The car had passed all the necessary tests for production in the United Kingdom and was on its way to being produced in the USA. The car was eventually produced in Greece after the company was incorporated into Neorion (also owned by Goulandris), and renamed Enfield-Neorion. Greek government refused to license the project.
https://neoskosmos.com/en/2018/03/06/life/technology/the-story-of-enfield-neorio-8000/
https://greekreporter.com/2022/01/23/electric-car-produced-greece-decades-before-elon-musk-tesla/
An electric car that was built on Greece’s island of Syros in 1973 was one of the world’s first mass-produced electric cars.
Decades before Elon Musk’s Tesla, the Enfield 8000, built at Neorio, Syros island, was the brainchild of the UK-based Greek millionaire Giannis Goulandris. Goulandris had a business called Enfield Automotive which was based on the Isle of Wight.
He pioneered the design of the electric car way back in the 1960s when the United Kingdom Electricity Council invited people in a competitive way to build an electric car. The Enfield 8000 was born from that idea. The electric car was initially produced in the UK. The car had passed all the necessary tests for production in the United Kingdom and was on its way to being produced in the USA. The car was eventually produced in Greece after the company was incorporated into Neorion (also owned by Goulandris), and renamed Enfield-Neorion. Greek government refused to license the project.
https://neoskosmos.com/en/2018/03/06/life/technology/the-story-of-enfield-neorio-8000/
https://greekreporter.com/2022/01/23/electric-car-produced-greece-decades-before-elon-musk-tesla/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.