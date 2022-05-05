Greek 1973 electric car

The electric car produced in Greece decades before Elon Musk’s Tesla.An electric car that was built on Greece’s island of Syros in 1973 was one of the world’s first mass-produced electric cars.Decades before Elon Musk’s Tesla, the Enfield 8000, built at Neorio, Syros island, was the brainchild of the UK-based Greek millionaire Giannis Goulandris. Goulandris had a business called Enfield Automotive which was based on the Isle of Wight.He pioneered the design of the electric car way back in the 1960s when the United Kingdom Electricity Council invited people in a competitive way to build an electric car. The Enfield 8000 was born from that idea. The electric car was initially produced in the UK. The car had passed all the necessary tests for production in the United Kingdom and was on its way to being produced in the USA. The car was eventually produced in Greece after the company was incorporated into Neorion (also owned by Goulandris), and renamed Enfield-Neorion. Greek government refused to license the project.