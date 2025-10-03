BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Pushing Fear: resident of France, showed a kit, she purchased on the recommendation of the government
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1322 followers
127 views • 1 day ago

The French are buying survival kits in case of a "Russian invasion"

Sarah, a resident of France, showed the kit, which she purchased on the recommendation of the government.: a rescue blanket, a water storage bag, and a dynamo radio.

"The government said to store the water for three days. I hope this tank is enough. And this is a dynamo radio, if the electricity goes out. You can listen to the government's instructions," the girl said.

She confessed:

"I'm pretty scared. I wanted to do something to prepare myself and reduce my anxiety."

Earlier, the French general called on the army to prepare for war.

In his speech yesterday, Vladimir Putin said that in this way the French government is trying to distract people from internal problems and rally them around themselves.


@europeandusanews

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
