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IS AMERICA STILL THE HOME OF THE BRAVE?
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32 views • August 28, 2020
IS AMERICA STILL THE HOME OF THE BRAVE?
Civil unrest continues to grow across the world as hundreds of thousands of people rally against lockdown measures, masks mandates, and the future #COVID19 #vaccine. As the revolution for individual freedom grows, where is America? Don’t miss Del’s important & timely call to action.
#BeBrave #opentheworld #civildisobedience #endthelockdown
Civil unrest continues to grow across the world as hundreds of thousands of people rally against lockdown measures, masks mandates, and the future #COVID19 #vaccine. As the revolution for individual freedom grows, where is America? Don’t miss Del’s important & timely call to action.
#BeBrave #opentheworld #civildisobedience #endthelockdown
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