Mossad Bondi False Flag Production Just In Time For Christmas In Ausjailia

Jeff is back! Just in time for the latest ‘terror attack’ in Bondi Beach on the Global Production Company. The script is getting sloppy. The bloodpack selfie-taking crisis actors need to be replaced. The big brainwash is fracturing as the veil lifts and more people wake up.





Anarchapulco Practical Wealth: anarchapulco.com/practicalwealth

TZLA | https://tzla.club

Anarchapulco: anarchapulco.com/

Christof’s Mexico Event: https://www.christofmelchizedek.com/mexico-root

FlameKeepers: dollarvigilante.com/flamekeepers

Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Vigilante TV | https://vigilante.tv

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io/subscribe/

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book





***** Follow us on these platforms *****

Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Connect with us on social media *****

The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff



