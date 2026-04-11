Short video going over Dr. Jack Kruse's Top 3 Vitamin D Production Factors:

1. latitude

2. altitude

3. population density





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BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:

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Get your Vit. D levels tested by

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Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of

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