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Short video going over Dr. Jack Kruse's Top 3 Vitamin D Production Factors:
1. latitude
2. altitude
3. population density
To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
To be able to afford to move far away from 5G & closer to the equator by becoming a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watch
https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
OR
https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
Learn all about HORMONE D at any of
https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforDummies
https://tinyurl.com/TheSunshineHormone
https://Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies
BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:
https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v
OR
https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVitaminDLamp
To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code
DANNY
To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code
howtodieofnothing
View a presentation at any of
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation
https://tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint
To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v
OR
https://tinyurl.com/ShareTheBestVitaminDLamp
For bulk purchases, contact their VP of Marketing, Naturopathic Doctor, Dr. Jason Barattiero
281.210.4921
To view my e-Guide, "16 Factors that Determine How Much Time You Need to Expose Your Bare Skin to the Sun in Order to Produce Adequate Amounts of Vitamin D3," visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/SkinInTheSunTime
tinyurl.com/HowMuchTimeInTheSun
tinyurl.com/HowMuchSunTime
https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDAndSunExposureFactors
https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDsunFactors
Get your Vit. D levels tested by
https://www.lifeextension.com/howtodieofnothing
OR
https://www.lifeextension.com/lab-testing/itemlc081950/vitamin-d-25-hydroxy-blood-test
& apply discount code:
DANNY
To view The World’s Best Books, Videos, Experts, Organizations, & Companies about Light, Sunlight, & “Vitamin” D, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVideosAboutLight
https://tinyurl.com/SunlightAndVitaminDinfo
https://tinyurl.com/LightForDummies
Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
Learn about the harms of EMFs & how to protect yourself at any of
https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies
Linktr.ee/EMFForDummies
Clean-up "dirty electricity" & reduce harmful EMFs w/ UL-listed devices as described at:
https://tinyurl.com/SaticShieldPowerpoint
OR
tinyurl.com/SaticUSAPresentation
by:
To become a FREE SaticUSA affiliate, fill-out:
https://tinyurl.com/ShareSaticUSA
View my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing” at any of
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup
7:32End Screen