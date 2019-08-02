© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Peter Navarro: Tariffs are raising revenues
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • August 02, 2019
Office of Trade and Manufacturing Director Peter Navarro on Trump administration trade negotiations with China, why he sees tariffs as a positive, the Federal Reserve, the state of the U.S. economy and the future of the USMCA deal.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.