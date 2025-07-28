Sorry... There must be an IT issue at Brigheon. It seems to also rate the next few videos after I put up a 18+ clearly stated marked video. That took extra hours to post. - Cynthia ... Is that a sign? ; ) Yes, ok Zelensky is disturbing content.

Zelensky gives his secret police MORE powers, more staff

Signs a law granting SBU more capabilities to ‘conduct special operations to protect Ukraine’

REMINDER: SBU was responsible for the TERROR attack on the Crimean Bridge.

Adding:

Germany is sending 11 MORE IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine

Taxpayers pay the price.