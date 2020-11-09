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Nullification: An Introduction
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42 views • November 09, 2020
Relying on the federal government to limit its own power is not just bad strategy - it’s dangerous to the Constitution and liberty. Nullification ensures that the people of the several states can enforce the constitution when the feds refuse to follow it.
Path to Liberty: November 9, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty: November 9, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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